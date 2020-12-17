Dana White: Alexander Volkanovski vs. Brian Ortega Likely Taking Place In February

It looks like Alexander Volkanovski vs. Brian Ortega will be taking place in February.

Volkanovski is expected to defend his featherweight title against Ortega following the latter’s impressive unanimous decision victory over the Korean Zombie in October.

Both fighters were receptive to a fight soon after with Volkanovski preferring a February date.

It looks like he will get his wish as UFC president Dana White revealed in a recent interview with BT Sport that February was the likely plan.

“Probably,” White said when asked if the fight could take place in February. “That’s a fun fight too. I love that fight.”

No particular card was mentioned but given that it’s a title fight, it will likely take place at UFC 258 on February 13.

Volkanovski Looking For Second Title Defense

Volkanovski will be looking for a second successful title defense whenever the fight with Ortega is booked.

“The Great” last competed at UFC 251 in July where he narrowly defended his title against Max Holloway in their rematch after earning a split decision victory. In total, the Aussie is 9-0 in the UFC and hasn’t suffered a defeat since 2013 in his regional days.

Ortega, meanwhile, returned to the win column against Zombie after nearly two years on the sidelines.

“T-City” notably challenged then champion Holloway for the featherweight title in December 2018 only to suffer a brutal four-round beatdown before the doctor called an end to the fight.

However, given his performance against Zombie, many observers feel the new version of Ortega can cause plenty of problems for Volkanovski. Hopefully, we won’t have to wait long to find out.