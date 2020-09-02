The long awaited ONE Championships debut of Vitor Belfort is approaching soon. Although his opponent, Alain Ngalani, is not the most well known, a recent highlight video shows just how terrifying of an opponent he is.

When it was announced that Belfort would be facing Ngalani in his ONE Championships debut, the general reaction from the fanbase was the same: who? Those who did a quick Google search would not be that impressed either as, on paper, Ngalani is a 45-year old fighter with a losing record and just nine pro fights under his belt. Sure, the man is clearly jacked, but this seems like just the perfect fight for the former UFC champion to get his feet wet in this new promotion.

Alain Ngalani Is A Straight Savage

As it turns out, this fight may be more competitive than the paper suggests. ONE recently released a promo video, full of highlights from Alain Ngalani. While it is very clear that his style is completely based on the idea of “live by the sword, die by the sword,” this video makes it clear that he has more than enough physicality to bulldoze anybody on a given day, including Vitor Belfort.

By no means is Ngalani the most technically skilled fighter in the world, far from it. However he has the same type of exciting style that Vitor Belfort is known for, where both men try to go for broke early, or get finished trying. This is sure to be a wildly exciting, but likely fast fight, no matter who wins.

While he is not the youngest or most experienced fighter out there, Alain Ngalani seems like the perfect candidate to welcome Vitor Belfort to ONE Championships. The long-time MMA veteran should not be fighting young and hungry fighters at this stage in his career, no matter what is in his system. So someone like this makes the most sense.