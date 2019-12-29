Cerrone is a Plant, Ryan Bader in for a BUSY 2020, & More in the Sunday Morning Rumor Mill

UFC Busan is Complete, Shout Out to Everyone Who Chose to Stay Awake For It. Now, Onto the Latest MMA Rumors

UFC Busan is complete and Frankie Edgar took a tumble against the Korean Zombie. Now that Busan is passed, many are looking forward to Cerrone vs McGregor at UFC 246. What better way to bring in the return of Conor and the New Year with the Rumor Mill.

As always these are rumors that have been talked about behind closed doors between MMA higher-ups, so take them as MMA rumors.

Authority always wins and so does the Sunday Morning Rumor Mill. Celebrate one of these on the seventh day of this great week.

Strange stories have been circulating around involving Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone. In his upcoming bout against Conor McGregor, it’s speculated that Cerrone could possibly “throw” the fight.

Furthermore, it’s possible that this notion was implored by the UFC. Not that Cerrone would lose the fight against McGregor on purpose, but that the organization has brought him into the fight to lose.

In other news, Bellator President Scott Coker is adamant about not holding up his light heavyweight and heavyweight divisions.

Furthermore, Ryan Bader will be having a very busy 2020. It’s rumored that he will have to defend both belts twice in the upcoming year.

Bader wants to fight in March and first defend his 205lb belt. After that, Bellator will make Ryan defend both belts until he loses one.

If you have heard of any interesting Sunday Morning Rumor Mill MMA rumors that you would like to add, feel free to post them in the comments section below, on our Facebook page, tweet us or mail them to us in an unmarked envelope. Just remember they are rumors and not confirmed as fact, so please take them as such.

Twitter, For more MMA News, Rumors and Updates follow the Red Monster on Facebook YouTube , and Instagram