UFC 246: McGregor vs Cerrone Sells OUT, Earns $10 Million

By
Rory Robinson
-
Donald Cerrone Conor Mcgregor
Image: @cowboycerrone @thenotoriousmma Instagram

McGregor vs Cerrone Earns $10 Million in 3 Minutes

Conor McGregor has gone through a lot of ups and downs in his career. From legal battles to losses, McGregor has earned his fair share of dark times within the sport. However, one thing is absolutely undeniable when it comes to Conor. He is without a doubt, the biggest draw in the history of mixed martial arts, and he has the numbers to back it up. That’s why it comes to no surprise that his future bout against Donald Cerrone at UFC 246 has already sold out. And, the gate of the card has already earned the UFC $10 million dollars.

Return of McGregor

The return of McGregor was long-awaited. McGregor has teased his return for a very long time and even had a list of opponents in mind. Names like Dustin Poirier, Khabib Nurmagomedov, Nate Diaz, and even Frankie Edgar were all potential opponents for McGregor. However, both the UFC and Conor settled on Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone.

It was reported that the UFC 246 card featuring McGregor vs Cerrone sold out in 3 minutes. Even with the starting ticket price beginning at $350. Additionally, more expensive tickets went for about $1500, with all of them selling out.

Gate numbers:

UFC 246

UFC 246 takes place in Las Vegas at the T-Mobile arena on January 18th, 2020. Here are a few of the other bouts listed on the monumental card:

Confirmed bouts:

Lightweight Anthony Pettis vs. Carlos Diego Ferreira
Women’s Strawweight Cláudia Gadelha vs. Alexa Grasso
Women’s Bantamweight Holly Holm vs. Raquel Pennington
Featherweight Andre Fili vs. Sodiq Yusuff

Announced bouts:
Women’s Flyweight bout: Roxanne Modafferi vs. Maycee Barber
Lightweight bout: Nasrat Haqparast vs. Drew Dober
Featherweight bout: Grant Dawson vs. Chas Skelly
Heavyweight bout: Aleksei Oleinik vs. Maurice Greene
Flyweight bout: Tim Elliott vs. Askar Askarov
Bantamweight bout: Brian Kelleher vs. Ode Osbourne
Women’s Flyweight bout: Sabina Mazo vs. JJ Aldrich

The main card of UFC 246 can be found via ESPN+. The company is yet to release where to watch the rest, but we could assume to tune into Fight Pass and ESPN.

