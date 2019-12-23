UFC 246: McGregor vs Cerrone Sells OUT, Earns $10 Million

McGregor vs Cerrone Earns $10 Million in 3 Minutes

Conor McGregor has gone through a lot of ups and downs in his career. From legal battles to losses, McGregor has earned his fair share of dark times within the sport. However, one thing is absolutely undeniable when it comes to Conor. He is without a doubt, the biggest draw in the history of mixed martial arts, and he has the numbers to back it up. That’s why it comes to no surprise that his future bout against Donald Cerrone at UFC 246 has already sold out. And, the gate of the card has already earned the UFC $10 million dollars.

Return of McGregor

The return of McGregor was long-awaited. McGregor has teased his return for a very long time and even had a list of opponents in mind. Names like Dustin Poirier, Khabib Nurmagomedov, Nate Diaz, and even Frankie Edgar were all potential opponents for McGregor. However, both the UFC and Conor settled on Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone.

It was reported that the UFC 246 card featuring McGregor vs Cerrone sold out in 3 minutes. Even with the starting ticket price beginning at $350. Additionally, more expensive tickets went for about $1500, with all of them selling out.

Per @danawhite #UFC246 sold out @TMobileArena on first day on sale. Gate of $10 million. — Kevin Iole (@KevinI) December 21, 2019

Gate numbers:

From Yahoo, Dana White says #UFC246 sold out on first day on sale and gate is $10M. Top 3 #UFC Vegas gates: 1. UFC 229: $17,188,894.67

2. UFC 200: $10,746,248.00

3. UFC 194: $10,006,249.00 — Jed I. Goodman (@jedigoodman) December 22, 2019

UFC 246

UFC 246 takes place in Las Vegas at the T-Mobile arena on January 18th, 2020. Here are a few of the other bouts listed on the monumental card:

Confirmed bouts:

Lightweight Anthony Pettis vs. Carlos Diego Ferreira

Women’s Strawweight Cláudia Gadelha vs. Alexa Grasso

Women’s Bantamweight Holly Holm vs. Raquel Pennington

Featherweight Andre Fili vs. Sodiq Yusuff

Announced bouts:

Women’s Flyweight bout: Roxanne Modafferi vs. Maycee Barber

Lightweight bout: Nasrat Haqparast vs. Drew Dober

Featherweight bout: Grant Dawson vs. Chas Skelly

Heavyweight bout: Aleksei Oleinik vs. Maurice Greene

Flyweight bout: Tim Elliott vs. Askar Askarov

Bantamweight bout: Brian Kelleher vs. Ode Osbourne

Women’s Flyweight bout: Sabina Mazo vs. JJ Aldrich

The main card of UFC 246 can be found via ESPN+. The company is yet to release where to watch the rest, but we could assume to tune into Fight Pass and ESPN.