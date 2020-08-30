UFC Vegas 8 Delivers

UFC Vegas 8 was a sneaky good card. Of course, that’s usually the case when lesser-known talent gets a chance to shine on the brightest stage. However, for long-time fans of the sport, a changing of the guard seemed to be the theme of the night. Each veteran fighter seemed to lose to their younger counterparts in convincing fashion. While the future is bright for the UFC, so is the rumor mill, which is heating up with some of the hottest news in the business.

Sunday Morning Rumor Mill

As always these are rumors that have been talked about behind closed doors between MMA higher-ups, so take them as MMA rumors.

Authority always wins and so does the Sunday Morning Rumor Mill. Celebrate one of these on the seventh day of this great week.

Many fans have wondered, “Where is CM Punk? ” Well, Punk is currently still in the USADA testing pool . At this point, Punk is floating in balance with the organization. While the UFC has been making massive cuts in order to sign new talent, Punk still remains active on the roster .

The organization decided not to comment when we asked if Punk will return. In our eyes, that means it is possible.

While on the topic of USADA, it seems like they aren’t consistently testing the UFC’s international athletes. After Yana Kunitskaya claimed she wasn’t tested for 2 months during her stay in Russia, MMA reporters investigated the scene.

It seems like USADA has suspended testing in various nations. In fact, the research showed that testing stopped completely in 48 states due to COVID-19.

Maybe Paulo Costa wasn’t joking when he said USADA hasn’t tested him for his championship fight against Israel Adesanya.

Send Us Anonymous Tips

If you have heard of any interesting Sunday Morning Rumor Mill MMA rumors that you would like to add, feel free to post them in the comments section below, on our Facebook page, tweet us or mail them to us in an unmarked envelope. Just remember they are rumors and not confirmed as fact, so please take them as such.

For more MMA News, Rumors and Updates follow the Red Monster on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram