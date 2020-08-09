UFC Vegas 6 Entertained

During the sixth installment of the UFC at the APEX center, the organization delivered. Chris Weidman got his first win in nearly 3 years, and Kevin Holland absolutely dominated. Admittingly so, many fans are looking forward to Stipe Miocic vs Daniel Cormier 3, and just using this card to get them to it. Nonetheless, the rumor mill is hot and ready to go. And in this edition, it’s filled with some of the juiciest rumors within the confines of the sport.

Last week, we reported that Scott Coker was very interested in the services of Paige Van Zant. So much so, that they are apparently offering her major money as well as increasing the money on her husband’s deal to entice her even more.

However, apparently, Bare Knuckle FC is willing to throw even MORE money at PVZ. Their hopes are to sign Van Zant and have her rematch Bec Rawlings were they once fought in the UFC.

As everybody knows by now, Venom will become the UFC’s official apparel sponsor. However, we’re being told that the deal could be as short as 2-3 years.

Think of the deal as more of a transitionary stage for the company. Until they find a much larger company. Nike and Under Armour are VERY MUCH still in play.

