Will Georges St Pierre Make Up His Mind Already?

UFC Vegas 5 featured the smaller octagon that fans enjoy because, in recent cards, it’s delivered more finishes. Overall, UFC Vegas 5 had its fair share of finishes. However, the overall story of the card was mostly told by fighters passing out, shots below the belt, and the critiquing of Herb Dean once again. All and all, the vibes felt off about the card. But, fighters like Jennifer Maia, Bobby Green, and Derek Brunson accomplished a goal of solidifying their skillsets. Nonetheless, it’s time to get to the rumor mill, where the action always delivers.

Sunday Morning Rumor Mill

Georges St Pierre has been in headlines a lot recently. Honestly, it’s his own fault. Almost every time he does media these days, he is asked about Khabib Nurmagomedov. In the past, GSP said that while he admires Khabib, he enjoys retirement even more.

But now, GSP has said that all he needs is time to cut down to the appropriate weight. And once he does, the UFC can approach him to fight Nurmagomedov with the right money and promotion, he will accept.

Another out of place lightweight at the moment is Kevin Lee. Lee was last seen against Charles Oliveira in March. But, we're being told that the return of Lee could be just around the corner.

. Lee was last seen against Charles Oliveira in March. But, we’re being told that the return of Lee could be just around the corner. Here are Kevin Lee’s rumored opponents for a rumored return in March: Drew Dober, Islam Makahachev, or even RDA at welterweight.

