Amanda Ribas: I Need First Round Finish Over Virna Jandiroba To Get Back In Title Picture

Amanda Ribas is looking to get back in the win column after suffering her first UFC loss, by taking on Virna Jandiroba at UFC 267. She feels like if she gets a big win here, it will put her back in consideration for the title picture at 115lb.

After winning her first four UFC bouts against the likes of Mackenzie Dern and Paige VanZant, she was working her way towards the top of the strawweight rankings. However she suffered a bit of a setback earlier this year, when she got TKOd against Marina Rodriguez at UFC 257.

Now she is looking to get back on track against Virna Jandiroba at UFC 267 on October 30th, and knows that there is a lot on the line here. Speaking in an interview with MiddleEasy she explained that this was a good matchup for her, and that she feels like she could get a first round finish of her opponent.

“Virna, she is strong. Sometimes people think she is just a Jiu-Jitsu girl but she’s not. Her last fight, she fought the Japanese girl, and here she broke her arm, and the Japanese girl was still in the fight, but the ref stopped it. But (Virna) has a lot of good punches too. I think this fight can be a striking fight, because I know she’s training a lot of boxing, but I’m prepared for this. I want to fight,” Ribas said. “I’m seeing a finish. I see it ending in the first round. I know she wants to (beat) me, and I want to win too. So I think it will be one of those fights (where it is a brawl). I want to win in the first round.”

Amanda Ribas Needs A Dominant Win

As it currently stands, Amanda Ribas is sitting at number 11 in the strawweight rankings, meaning that she still needs a couple more wins before being propelled into the title picture. However she thinks that a solid win at UFC 267 could propel her in that direction.

She explained that by beating Virna Jandiroba, she could move up in the rankings, despite Virna being ranked 12th. That said, she knows that it is not just the win itself, as much as it is how she is victorious.

“I think it all depends on the way that I can win, because if I win with a good win, I can be in the names again for the belt, maybe. But it depends on the way. I need to win convincingly,” Ribas said.

In the meantime, the 115lb title will be contested in a rematch between Weili Zhang and champ Rose Namajunas. As far as this fight goes, Amanda thinks that Rose will be able to repeat her success from their first outing.

“I think it will be a good fight for Rose and for Weili. I am sending good vibes for Rose because I like her style. Nothing wrong about Weili, but I like Rose, so I think she will win… Maybe by knockout again, or by points,” Ribas said.

Before she can even be considered as a top contender, Amanda Ribas must first get past Virna Jandiroba. Depending on how this fight goes, it will be interesting to see what her next move will be.