Douglas Lima Would ‘For Sure’ Knock Out Kamaru Usman

Bellator Champ Douglas Lima Gunning For Kamaru Usman

Douglas Lima has done some impressive things in the Bellator cage. He believes these accomplishments would translate well against the UFC’s Kamaru Usman.

Lima is one of Bellator’s most underrated talents, having been with the organization since 2011. However, with his most recent win over former UFC title challenger Rory Macdonald, fans are starting to take notice. As a result, people have began to wonder how he would fare in some cross-promotion matches.

One such match people wonder about in particular, is with UFC welterweight champ Kamaru Usman. With Lima having the Bellator title, people have been curious who is the better champ. Speaking with MMAFighting, Lima explained that he would love to find out for himself.

“Usman is really tough, has good wrestling, so I wouldn’t think twice before choosing him. It would be a big fight. He’s on a roll, (and) he’s breaking everyone, so it would be a good fight for me, even if his style doesn’t favor me. I had problems with wrestlers in the past, and he has good wrestling. But I’m evolving, (and) I’m feeling great. I don’t think too much about it, but it would be great if that happened.”

As for how the fight would end, Lima is confident, despite the noted bad stylistic matchup.

“A knockout, right? For sure. I’d go for the knockout. He has knockout power, but he usually wins by decision. I believe we would eventually find that chin.”

How do you think Douglas Lima would do against Kamaru Usman, if they were ever able to fight? Is this a fight you have any interest in seeing?