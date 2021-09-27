Tyron Woodley Gets ‘I Love Jake Paul’ Tattoo On Middle Finger

Some did not think he would do it, yet he finally did. Tyron Woodley has gotten the tattoo that he promised, saying that he loves Jake Paul, after losing to the YouTuber in a boxing match,

The fight between Woodley and Paul was about as bizarre and ridiculous as it gets, while still involving a pro fighter. Not least of which was the bet that the two made, with the loser of the fight getting a tattoo saying they love the other person.

While T-Wood lost the fight, Jake said in the ring right after, that if the former UFC champ gets the tattoo, they would run it back. Weeks went by and the terms changed, yet as a post to his Instagram shows, Tyron finally got the tattoo, saying “I Love Jake Paul” on his middle finger.

“I love you son. Now come and get this ass whippin cause i heard you been talking back to your elders. @jakepaul#ManOfMyWord WHERE YOU AT!?” Woodley wrote.

Tyron Woodley Is A Man Of His Word

While the idea of a rematch between Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley seems like it will never happen, it is good to see that Tyron at least followed through on this bet. It was bizarre to see Jake make that claim in the ring anyway, but at least Tyron is a man of his word.

Speaking in a live stream after getting the tattoo, Tyron put his new ink on display. Here he explained that he never expected that he would be getting that tattoo, and does not agree with the judges’s decision in the fight, but that he will hold up to his end of the bet.

“I never thought I was ever going to have get the tattoo, so I never even thought about it. I was thinking ‘Damn, I was finna beat this dude’s ass.’ Then I was like ‘I did say I was going to do it.’ No matter what he said, no matter what he backed down on, I’ve always been a man of my word,” Woodley said. “Do I agree with the judges? F—k to the no. He was hanging in the ropes like a f—king ornament. So I did not agree with that. But I made a bet, and I shook my hand on it. Never in my life have I shook on something and not followed through on it.”

Say what you will about the Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley fight, but it is hard to deny that Tyron at least lived up to his word. Nevertheless, this might have been more embarrassing than not following through with his bet.