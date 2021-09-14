(Video) Jake Paul on Potential Next Opponent Since Tyron Woodley Didn’t Get Tattoo

Jake Paul recently spoke about the next steps of his career after defeating Tyron Woodley. He talked to ESPN about what’s next, as well as the new controversy surrounding Conor McGregor and Machine Gun Kelly.

As mentioned above, Paul’s victory over Woodley didn’t come in the form that he anticipated. Before the fight, Paul vowed to knockout Tyron and turned him into a “meme,” similar to how he could embarrass Nate Robinson and Ben Askren. Instead, Paul used fundamentals and jabbed his way to a victory.

Likelihood of Woodley Rematch

Before the fight, Paul and Woodley bet that whichever man lost would have to get a tattoo of the other. Unfortunately, it doesn’t look like that will be happening. Jake stated on numerous occasions that he wouldn’t grant Tyron a rematch until he completed his part of the bet. So, Paul spoke to ESPN about what will be next for him other than a Woodley rematch.

“If he (Woodley)would have gotten the tattoo right away, got 10 million views on his Instagram video, (then) everyone would have been super hyped, there would have been a ton of press around it,” Paul said. “And I would have been sort of forced to do it. I couldn’t really deny him then, because if he’s going to be a man of his word, then I have to be a man of my word. So, he f—ed up. He missed out on another big payday because of his ego.”

Paul Speaks on Potential Next Opponents

Besides the Woodley fight, Paul has had numerous people thrown his way regarding fantasy booking. Fans have said names such as Tommy Fury, Anderson Silva, and Vitor Belfort. He admitted that Fury comes from a legendary bloodline in the boxing world, so the fight could be interesting to make.

Additionally, he stated that the fight against Belfort is enticing due to the $25 million winner-take-all stipulation.

Who do fans want to see Jake Paul next?