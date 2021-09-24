Tyron Woodley Honoring Jake Paul Bet, Plans to Get Tattoo on Saturday

All signs are pointing towards Tyron Woodley getting the tattoo which was part of the Jake Paul boxing match. Before the fight, Tyron promised to get a tattoo involving Paul to lose to Jake.

The notion of getting the tattoo now couldn’t have come at a better time for Tyron. After all, Jake stated in a previous interview that he was already looking beyond Woodley due to not honoring his end of their deal.

Tyron Woodley Tattoo

Before the fight, Paul and Woodley bet that whichever man lost would have to get a tattoo of the other. Furthermore, that there would be no rematches in consideration if the deal were broken.

Although it’s taken nearly a month, Woodley confirmed that he would be getting the tattoo this Saturday to secure his rematch. Otherwise, Paul would look to secure a fight against Tommy Fury, although Jake has stated that Tommy has turned down the fight numerous times.

“Tommy Fury should have never even been in position for the bag,” Woodley said in an Instagram live with Ariel Helwani. “I’m going to just let the week go through and see what happens. I think the most sensible thing to do is run it back. I think I’m getting this tattoo Saturday, by the way. Yeah, I just feel like I should do it because it’s a solid thing to do. I’m going to do it on Saturday.”

Next Potential Opponents

Many names have surfaced as the next opponent for Paul if Woodley doesn’t honor his end of the deal. Plus, knowing the mischievous tendencies of Paul, the rematch is still not guaranteed with the tattoo either.

Names such as Anderson Silva, Vitor Belfort, and Tommy Fury have all been thrown around, but Paul seems to be seeing a fight with athletes currently under UFC contract.

Should Jake Paul give Tyron Woodley a rematch?