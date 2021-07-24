Tyron Woodley Reveals Why He Made ‘Childish’ Bet With Jake Paul

The bet has been placed. Skin is at stake.

Former UFC Champion Tyron Woodley would make a lucrative deal with Jake Paul ahead of their Showtime boxing headliner. After refusing to put his whole fight purse on the line, Paul would later offer a less costly bet.

Instead of having millions of dollars of profit donated to charity, the loser would have to get a permanent tattoo of ‘I love Woodley/Paul’, depending on who wins.

Offer Accepted

Woodley, tired of the influencer trying to play that he was unconfident, would finally accept a bet.

“He been wanting to make a bet the whole time.” Woodley told TMZ. “That’s his way of downplaying and bringing me into his world. It’s kind of childish, last time he tried to make it seem like I wasn’t confident.”

Although, he didn’t want to put his money where his mouth is, ‘The Problem Child’ wouldn’t let him off the hook just yet. Tattoos, like defeats are permanent. However, whether you win or lose you’re going to get paid. Woodley wouldn’t risk it as the UFC veteran knows plenty of weird things happen in the fight game.

Why T-Wood Took The Bet

Don’t get him wrong though, he is confident in his abilities. He believes he will beat the younger Paul brother. Hence why the tattoo parlay came into playing field.

“I bet because I’m confident that I’m going to win. I don’t plan on getting I love Jake Paul tattooed. “The toughness from Jake is that he has nothing to lose.” Woodley added. “He goes out there and loses to a seasoned striker, a knockout artist, a five-time UFC Champion. Who’s gonna really bash him? No one is ever gonna watch him fight again, because he lost? No.”

Tyron Woodley plans to knock him out and then once more, if Jake Paul wants to run it back in a mandatory rematch. The action will go down on August 29th in Cleveland, Ohio.