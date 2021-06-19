Tyron Woodley Expects To Finish Jake Paul Within Three Rounds

Tyron Woodley doesn’t expect his fight with Jake Paul to last very long.

The former UFC welterweight champion will make his professional boxing debut against Paul when they clash on August 28.

Despite being much more of a power puncher and striker than Paul’s last opponent in Ben Askren, multiple oddsmakers have Woodley — on a four-fight losing streak in MMA — as a slight underdog.

However, Woodley doesn’t seem to mind too much as he has only goal in mind during the fight.

“I’m going to f*ck him up, I’m going to hurt him,” Woodley said on Michael Bisping’s podcast. “How funny is it that I’m all of a sudden an ambassador for MMA? But at the end of the day, I’m gonna do what it takes to make this fight do crazy. They’re already projecting this pay-per-view to be nuts. “… At the end of the day, he’s gonna get beat up. He’s gonna get knocked out. Hopefully, it’s not too bad because what’s happening is his people are gassing him up that he can win. … What’s gonna happen is I’m gonna beat him, I’m gonna knock him out. And hopefully it’s not too bad where he doesn’t want to do it again because I want to make that money again. I want to rob the bank again.”

Woodley To Set Traps For Paul

While it would be natural to aim for a first-round knockout, Woodley acknowledges he may have to set up a few traps first for the YouTuber who holds a 3-0 record.

That’s why he expects to finish things off within at least three rounds.

“I think three,” Woodley added when asked which round he’ll win the fight. “I want to say first. First round sounds cocky, sounds dope but I know that if I’m fighting Tyron Woodley, everybody’s gonna tell him to cover up whether to clinch, grab him, keep him away, stay at distance, watch out for that right hand. “I got to set a couple of traps. I may need a round or two to set some traps, see what he responds to and I think third round, I should be able to clean up the deal.”

You can watch the full clip below: