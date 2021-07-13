Jake Paul versus Tyron Woodley Official for Showtime Boxing Main Event on August 29th

The boxing match between Jake Paul versus Tyron Woodley is now completely official. Paul will take on Woodley on August 29th in a Showtime Boxing pay-per-view main event.

Paul versus Woodley Made Official

Ariel Helwani took to social media to report that the event was finally made official.

The Jake Paul x Tyron Woodley 190-pound pro boxing match is set for Aug. 29 in Cleveland, per sources. That’s a Sunday night. 8pm on Showtime PPV. The fight will take place @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, home of the Cavs. Paul is from Cle. Tickets on sale 7/22. Presser tomorrow. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) July 12, 2021

Origins of the Matchup

The origins of the match began after Paul knocked out Ben Askren, who is Woodley’s long-time friend. Video footage showed the former UFC welterweight champion get into a disagreement with J’Leon Love, a cornerman with Paul backstage. Subsequently, the confrontation was made public; Woodley spoke with MMA reporter Ariel Helwani to detail what happened, which virtually set up the match between both fighters.

Woodley may be a former UFC champion, but betting odds made him the underdog against Paul in the ring. Nonetheless, Tyron is training with Floyd Maywather Jr for the fight, who previously beat Logan Paul in an exhibition boxing match.

On Twitter, Tyron posted training footage of him inside the boxing ring with Mayweather Jr, and afterward, fans were relieved that Tyron was taking the matchup seriously. Additionally, supporters of MMA felt relief knowing that Woodley was getting proper guidance.

Tale of the Tape

Fans of mixed martial arts are hoping that Woodley represents them well. And that he can finally put an end to the Jake Paul boxing era, full of YouTubers and public figures who believe that they can combat sports.

Regardless of the outcome, Woodley stated that he plans to continue boxing. And if Jake can defeat Woodley in a highlight fashion, he will be one more step closer to his ultimate goal; facing Conor McGregor inside the ring.