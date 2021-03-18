Triller Announces Musical Performances Headlined by Justin Bieber on Jake Paul vs Ben Askren Card

The Triller app will be home to the boxing match between Jake Paul and Ben Askren. Previously, Triller put on a show between Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. Now, it seems like the company has been securing lucrative deals and making major moves in the entertainment space. It’s been announced by Triller that musicians such as Justin Bieber, Snoop Dogg, and more will perform on the Paul vs Askren card.

History of Jake Paul vs Ben Askren

Recently, news surfaced of the fight being made official for April 17th, including a fight poster promoted by Triller. To promote the fight, Paul has already begun to make his rounds on various major media platforms. Paul spoke with Ariel Helwani of ESPN MMA to discuss his fight against Askren. During the conversation, he revealed his prediction that Askren won’t land a single punch against him.

Buzz for the fight continues to build leading up to its start date. UFC President Dana White told media members that he bets $1 million on Askren to win the fight. Plus, fans on social media have been conversing on if Ben and his unorthodox boxing skill coupled with his combat sports knowledge would be enough to beat Paul.

Triller Announces Concert Featuring Justin Bieber

While the fight inside of the ring will be a spectacle, so will the entertainment outside of the squared circle. News of the massive concert was released by Triller through the Billboard platform.

“Justin Bieber, The Black Keys, Doja Cat, Saweetie, Diplo and Major Lazer will perform at Triller Network’s upcoming Triller Fight Club boxing match broadcast, the company announced Wednesday (March 17), a month ahead of the April 17 event. Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, Too $hort and E-40’s new hip-hop supergroup Mt. Westmore will also make its debut performance at the event — a four-hour, pay-per-view spectacle executive produced by actress and producer Malea Rose and directed by Emmy-winning filmmaker Bert Marcus that will culminate in a match between social media-star-turned-boxer Jake Paul and fighter Ben Askren,” wrote Billboard.

A Night of Entertainment

Who do fans believe will win the matchup between Paul and Askren? Furthermore, would Dana pay up if Askren were to lose? More than likely Dana is just protecting the integrity of mixed martial arts. Even if his relationship with Askren hasn’t been the best over the years. Regardless of the winner, the event is nearly guaranteed to be entertaining with the addition of Triller and its musical lineup.