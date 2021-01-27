Jake Paul Says Ben Askren Won’t Even Punch Him Once in Their Boxing Main Event

2019 was a year full of crazy knockouts in the UFC. However, none were more deserving of knockout of the year than Jorge Masvidal knocking out Ben Askren at UFC 239 in just 5 seconds with a flying knee. Nonetheless, Askren will be facing Jake Paul in a boxing match in which Paul believes he can knock out Ben faster than Jorge. Furthermore, that Asrken won’t even land a punch on Paul during their fight.

Former UFC welterweight Ben Askren was never known for his striking abilities. However, he is known for his fearless approach of taking on anybody and making it entertaining on the microphone. Reports were circulating around that Askren would be taking on Youtuber Jake Paul in a boxing match. Askren took to social media to discuss why he’s taking the fight.

Paul on Askren Not Landing a Punch

Recently, news surfaced of the fight being made official for April 17th, including a fight poster promoted by Triller. In order to promote the fight, Paul has already begun to make his rounds on various major media platforms. Paul newly spoke with Ariel Helwani of ESPN MMA to discuss his fight against Askren. During the conversation, he revealed his prediction for their fight.

“You know, I’ve been talking with my team about this (fight),” said Paul. “I’m too sharp right now, and we’re 82 days away from the fight. Just in practice this morning (I showed that) I’m too sharp, and too fast. We wanted to be nice and say like ‘hey it could go three rounds, he has a good chin.’ I just think by the end of this camp, it’ll end up being a one to two round fight, ” said Paul. “He’s slow and my speed will immediately show. He will be getting hit from every single angle and there’s not much he can do. It’s not going to go that long. I don’t even think he’ll hit me. I haven’t been hit one time in the face in my past two fights.”

Who do fans believe will win the matchup between Paul and Askren?