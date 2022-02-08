Conor McGregor Randomly Bumps Into Justin Bieber In The Bahamas

It’s a small world. Especially when you consider two different industry superstars colliding on an island somewhere.

What A Coincidence

Well, that would be just the case for the two-division UFC Champion Conor McGregor and the greatly-famed musician, Justin Bieber. They’d randomly meet each other under the hot tropical sun.

The two celebrities would catch a glimpse of each other while on vacation in the Bahamas. McGregor was taking a stroll when he stumbled near a tennis court. He wouldn’t just see anyone out on the tennis greens, he’d see the one and only Justin Bieber from afar.

They would greet one another and embrace for a hug. A great photo-op was in store for the faces of their two respective industries.

The Mac On The Meeting

McGregor would touch up on his interaction with JB.

“I bumped into @justinbieber again today. In the Bahamas!” McGregor wrote on Instagram. “I always randomly see Justin out of nowhere and just chop it up, I love this kid! Two goats on a cliff sideways, just chopping it up, what’s happenin JB my brotha hahah. “I put it up to the sky this keeps happening, it’s something from above that keeps doing this!

God bless you my brother, great to see you always. Some serve today!”

McGregor & Bieber

It wouldn’t be the first time the UFC supernova crossed paths with the likes of Bieber.

The two would share a glass of Proper 12 Irish Whiskey poolside, in Beverly Hills. This encounter would come right after McGregor broke his leg against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264. The Irishman met Bieber while wearing his leg cast.

‘The Notorious’ would also go to one of Bieber’s concerts later that year, while handicapped.

It may not be the friendship you expected between celebrities, but it’s the buddy-buddy we got. I for one, am all for it.