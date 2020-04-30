Dana White Reveals Jorge Masvidal KO Over Ben Askren as his Favorite of All-Time

Dana White Picks Masvidal’s Record-Breaking KO as his Favorite Ever

With sports out of action, mixed martial arts fans have a lot of time to think. Who is the best striker in UFC history? Which card has had the most memorable crowd? But, those questions are limited to just MMA fans. Even UFC President Dana White has used this time to recollect some of his favorite moments in UFC history. Recently, Dana revealed his favorite KO to be Jorge Masvidal vs Ben Askren at UFC 239.

The way that the knockout it looked upon today is a lot different than when it originally happened. Many fight fans preferentially called the devastating KO a ‘lucky’ strike. During the fight, Masvidal sprinted out of the gates as soon as the initial bell rung. Coincidentally, he rang Askren’s bell in just five seconds. That’s right… five seconds was all it took for Jorge to completely lay waste to “Funky” Ben. The monumental KO set a UFC record and the moment even became memorialized at American Top Team.

Dana White Lists his Favorite KO Ever

Recently, Dana White was highlighted on Reddit on it’s popular “Ask Me Anything” series. During the conversation, Dana answered over 30 questions from fight fans around the world pertaining to all aspects of the UFC.

“Hmmm. When I give you this answer, everyone is going to think it’s because I don’t like Ben Askren. And it’s just not true at all. I do like Ben. But it’s hard not to pick Masvidal vs Askren,” wrote Dana on Reddit.

Connecting With the Fans

The majority of the fans in the thread were taken back by Dana’s statements. By their assumption, they though that White was going to select Francis Ngannou’s cracking uppercut over Alistar Overeem at UFC 218.

Dana also fielded questions about Fight Island, the MMA media, and various other topics. Regardless of the answers, it’s nice to see how in tune Dana is with his audience and the sport.