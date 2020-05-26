Mike Tyson Trains With TRT Vitor Belfort Ahead Of Boxing Comeback

Mike Tyson Gets Training In With Vitor Belfort

Mike Tyson has been flooding us with training footage recently, making the prospect of him returning to boxing all the more exciting. Now the most recent footage that has emerged points to him training with longtime MMA veteran Vitor Belfort.

The sports world was brought to life at the revelation that Tyson could be looking to make a comeback. Although he is 53 years old, he has been posting some training footage where he looks pretty decent, especially for his age. This has made fans wonder if he is going to return, and has also caused a ton of fighters to call him out.

However it turns out that there are fighters who are interested in helping Mike Tyson, too. For example, former UFC fighter Vitor Belfort posted to his Instagram recently, showing that he is training with Mike. While it does not appear that the two are sparring, they are clearly working hard together.

“The youngest boxing champion with the youngest @ufc #mma champion.

@miketyson & @vitorbelfort 👊🏽👊🏽👊🏽 — Mike, was my motivation to becoming the KING 👑 & record hold of most K.O in @ufc history since 1993″

Now we will not get into the records that Vitor claims to hold, in this post. However something that is interesting to note is that some have suggested Mike could use Testosterone Replacement Therapy for his comeback, to bring back some of his youth. Vitor has seemed suspiciously jacked since his UFC departure, and he has a notorious history with TRT. So one can not help but wonder if they could be discussing the benefits of this type of thing.

What do you think about Mike Tyson training with Vitor Belfort?