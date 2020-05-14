Joe Rogan Suggests Mike Tyson Use TRT For Boxing Comeback

Joe Rogan Discusses Mike Tyson Boxing Comeback

Mike Tyson announced that he was making a return to boxing. This excited a ton of people, but perhaps none moreso than UFC commentator Joe Rogan.

Rogan was already excited at the prospect of “Iron” Mike coming out of retirement for a potential boxing match. He had seen the videos that Tyson had posted, of hitting mitts and sparring in the gym. From those videos, Joe was impressed, noting that Mike still looked scary, even at age 53.

Since Joe Rogan first heard about Mike possibly coming out of retirement, a ton more news has developed. For example, it would appear that Tyson could be gunning for a third fight with Evander Holyfield, who is also coming out of retirement, wanting to box for charity. This excited Joe, who brought it up on a recent episode of his Joe Rogan Experience podcast.

“Get ready for this,” Rogan told his guest, Tom Papa. “Because he looks f—ing sensational. (He’s) 53 I think, I think he’s a year older than me and I’m 52. But he looks f—ing incredible. Terrifying.”

Rogan proceeded to have the video pulled up, of Mike’s most recent training session. They noted how incredible he looked, and how influential he was during his prime. Then they talk about how Tyson said he is reinvigorated, which prompted Ton to ask Joe how he feels Mike would do, against a 28 year old.

“I don’t know. It depends on the 28 year old. But I think that you for sure need a guy who’s really good at fighting to keep him off you, even if you’re in your twenties.”

At this point, Joe Rogan explained that if Mike Tyson is not being drug tested, he could use hormones. He compared this case, to the infamous “TRT Vitor Belfort,” where Vitor was allowed to use testosterone replacement therapy. Rogan believes that Mike could do something like this, to preform pretty well.

Joe Rogan concludes by laughing and joking about how intimidating Mike Tyson was in his prime. Not only that, but they say he is still just as intimidating now. This, coupled with the ferocity seen in these recent training videos, is making people excited to see this seemingly impossible comeback.