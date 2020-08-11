Logan Paul has some offers for his challenge.

The YouTuber recently posted on Twitter offering $10,000 to any social media influencer who can beat him in a wrestling match.

While Paul recently made the foray into professional boxing, he is more than adept when it comes to wrestling given his college background and has hinted at transitioning to mixed martial arts in the past.

Mixed martial arts fighters seemingly count as social media influencers as former UFC welterweight Ben Askren responded to the challenge.

“I’ll pin you in less than a minute, bad hip and all”

That led to a small back-and-forth between the pair with Paul mocking Askren’s five-second knockout defeat to Jorge Masvidal last year.

“Shit happens, you think you can last 1 minute or no?”

Danis Makes Counter-Offer To Paul

Bellator’s Dillon Danis, meanwhile, made a counter-offer and claimed he would give Paul $1 million if he can beat him.

“1 million if you can beat me.”

Danis has been going back-and-forth with Jake Paul, but it looks like he is now targeting the older brother in Logan.

Another challenge came in the form of former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping who claimed his son Callum would step up to the plate.

“My son will do it. @calpolkidSF”

Of course, whether this is a legitimate challenge in the first place at all remains to be seen. But it would certainly be interesting to see Paul’s wrestling chops.