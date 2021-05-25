Floyd Mayweather Jr Says he “Just has to Show Up” Against Logan Paul, No Strategy Needed

Floyd Mayweather doesn’t need a strategy to defeat Logan Paul. Mayweather will face Paul on June 6 inside Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida, and he has complete faith in his boxing ability, despite being 44 years old.

Ever since the “gotcha hat” fiasco, Mayweather’s disposition towards the fight has seemingly shifted towards a more severe manner.

“Gotcha Hat” Fiasco

The combat sports community set the internet ablaze earlier in the month after witnessing the press conference for a boxing match between Floyd Mayweather Jr and Youtube star Logan Paul. Jake Paul, Logan’s brother, has been making his rounds in headlines in his own right for his antics. As well as his newly found boxing career against amateur fighters and retired athletes.

During an encounter between Mayweather and Jake, Video footage showed Jake stealing the hat of Floyd during an intense staredown. For some reason, the moment went viral, as Floyd was visibly upset at the act.

Mayweather on Strategy Against Logan Paul on Fight Night

After the incident, Mayweather vowed to kill Logan Paul in the ring, which increased his already high level of concern getting in the ring with Floyd in the first place. And in a recent interview, Floyd admitted that he is so confident in the fight that he is going in with no strategy.

“No strategy.“I’ve just got to show up,” said Floyd. “If I want it to go one round, it’ll go one round. If I want it to go two, two. It’s all up to me. His first name is Logan … Logan Fall after June 6, because he’s gonna fall. Tune in.”

Fight Night Unknowns

Some conspiracy theorists believe that each event leading up to the fight is pre-determined to build the hype surrounding the battle. Since the Paul brothers are involved, everything before June 6th may be simply an opportunity to generate more business.

Nonetheless, Logan Paul will be as prepared as possible for Floyd Mayweather Jr on fight night. On the other hand, fans will have to wait and see how Mayweather decides to show his strategy for the match on fight night.