Jake Paul Steals Floyd Mayweather’s Hat, Receives Black Eye During Physical Altercation

The younger Paul confronted the former five-weight boxing champion during a promotional event earlier on Thursday.

Posted on Last updated: By: Author Abhinav Kini

Jake Paul continues to keep himself in the headlines. This time, he took damage while doing so.

Paul confronted Floyd Mayweather during a promotional event for the latter’s exhibition boxing match with Logan Paul.

However, the younger Paul wanted in on a fight with Mayweather with the latter being receptive to the idea during a tense and heated confrontation.

Then all hell broke loose when Paul stole Mayweather’s hat and tried to run away. “Money” wasn’t pleased at all as he even landed a punch on Paul trying to get his hat back.

You can watch it below:

Paul Planned Hate Stunt From The Start

Paul took damage not only from Mayweather but the latter’s security team as well as he didn’t deny he was punched.

That said, he is viewing all of this as a win-win, especially going by his tweets since where he notably revealed he planned to steal Mayweather’s hat all along.

“I stole his hat because he steals peoples money with boring fights”

“honestly have had 3 easy fights as a pro so been itching for some real action 1 of Floyd’s 30 bodyguards got a clean shot on me in the eye RESPECT!!”

“word on the street already is that Floyd is sending goons after me to try and kill me or hurt me if I die……. I died for the hat”

Mayweather, on the other hand, is likely to have remained incensed at what had occurred based on the video below.

One thing is for sure — if Mayweather gets past Logan as everyone expects, a fight with Jake could very well be in the pipeline afterwards.

