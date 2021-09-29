Manny Pacquiao Announces His Retirement: “Goodbye Boxing”

Every dog has his day. For Manny Pacquaio, his run in boxing was one of the greatest of all time. But it will continue no more.

The Final Bell

The former world champion has finally put his illustrious legacy to rest. There will be no more walkouts to the ring as ‘Pac-Man’ has decided it is game over for his professional career.

Pacquiao would announce his retirement from the sport of boxing on Facebook.

“It is difficult for me to accept that my time as a boxer is over,” Pacquiao said. “Today, I am announcing my retirement. I never thought that this day would come. As I hang up my boxing gloves, I would like to thank the whole world, especially the Filipino people, for supporting Manny Pacquiao. Goodbye, boxing. “Thank you for changing my life, when my family was desperate. You gave us hope. You gave me the chance to fight our way out of poverty. Because of you, I was able to inspire people all over the world. Because of you, I have been given the courage to change more lives. I will never forget what I have done and accomplished in my life. … I just heard the final bell.”

Pacquiao, 42, would hang up the gloves 5 weeks after losing to WBA Welterweight Champion Yordenis Ugas in a pretty dominant decision. This loss would come in August right after Pacquiao’s original opponent Errol Spence Jr. pulled out, citing an injury.

What’s Next?

Despite walking away from the fight game, this won’t be the last headline you will see of ‘Pac-Man.’ The Phillipines-native is running for president of his home country. The political scorecards will come out on May 9. If he wins the vote, he will be the president of the Phillipines for the next 6 years.

We wish Pacquaio well in his future endeavors and congratulate him on a truly remarkable career in boxing.