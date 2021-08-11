Manny Pacquiao To Face Yordenis Ugas Following Errol Spence Eye Injury

Fans were excited to see Errol Spence put his belts on the line against Manny Pacquiao later this month. While that is not happening, Manny says that he hopes to still face Errol in the future, but for now is looking ahead to fighting Yordenis Ugas.

Pacquiao was expected to face off against Spence for the WBC and IBF welterweight titles on August 21st. However during the pre-fight medical screenings, the champ discovered that he had a detached retina, leaving him with no choice but to withdrawal from the contest.

Following the news, Manny posted to his Twitter to wish Errol a speedy recovery from what could be a career altering injury. He said that he was praying for Spence to heal with no issues.

“I pray for a full and complete recovery for @ErrolSpenceJr,” Pacquiao wrote.

Yordenis Ugas Steps Up

While this was obviously disappointing news, some solace can be taken in knowing that Manny Pacquiao will still be staying on this card. WBA welterweight champ Yordenis Ugas was to fight in the co-main event of this card, but has agreed to step up on short notice and give the Pacman the opportunity to recapture the title he won from Keith Thurman in 2019.

Speaking in an interview after this news broke, Ugas was nothing but respectful of his new opponent. It is clear that he is grateful for this opportunity for what will be his biggest fight to date.

“It’s an honor to fight the great multiple division world champion, Manny Pacquiao, as I am more than ready to take on this challenge,’’ Ugas said. “I have a tremendous amount of respect for Pacquiao, but I am coming to win this fight. I’ve been in camp working hard with my coach Ismael Salas and I know together we will come up with a masterful game plan to combat anything Manny will bring to the ring. I wish Errol Spence Jr. a speedy recovery and I want to ensure the fans that I will be at my best for this fight.”

Manny Pacquiao Still Wants Errol Spence

Manny Pacquiao may not be fighting Errol Spence on August 21st, but he still hopes to find himself in the ring with the champ soon. Perhaps even with the WBA title back around his waist.

Speaking with TMZ, Manny made it clear that he was excited for the opportunity to fight for the WBA title, and was wishing Spence a speedy recovery. However he says that he is still looking planning on the two fighting, once Errol has healed up.

“Let’s pray first for his fast recovery, that’s the most important thing,” Pacquiao said. “I worked hard for this training camp, I trained like when I was young. I was excited, but it’s a good thing that Ugas was on the undercard and it happened that way. So my hard work in training is not wasted.”

How do you see Manny Pacquiao vs Yordenis Ugas playing out? Do you still want to see the Pac-Man fight Errol Spence?