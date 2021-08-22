Yordenis Ugas Outpoints Manny Pacquiao, Retains Super Welterweight Title

The Pac is back. Manny Pacquiao makes his return to the boxing ring.

Pacquiao hasn’t competed in boxing since 2019 where he defeated Keith Thurman by split decision. Errol Spence Jr. was his original opponent for his comeback fight, but would unfortunately pull out of the fight due to an injury. WBA Super Welterweight Champion Yordenis Ugas would step in to save the day and play host to the legend’s return.

Pacquiao looks to add another world title to his already illustrious collection in Las Vegas at T-Mobile Arena.

Unfortunately for “Pac-Man”, there was a ghost in his way.

Ugas would outwork the 42 year-old in almost every step of the way. The Philippines senator would find some success in rounds, but overall Ugas would clearly win the majority of the rounds.

The two would battle it out for 12 long rounds as the knockout would not be in the books.

Ugas would earn the judges favor over when the fight went the distance.

Official result: Yordenis Ugas defeats Manny Pacquiao via unanimous decision (116-112, 115-113 and 116-112)

Check out the highlights below:

AND STILL! @YordenisUgas pulls the upset over Manny Pacquiao and remains the WBA welterweight champion 🏆 pic.twitter.com/E1g65yzXP7 — ESPN Ringside (@ESPNRingside) August 22, 2021