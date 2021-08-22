 Skip to Content

Yordenis Ugas Outpoints Manny Pacquiao, Retains Super Welterweight Title

Yordenis Ugas defeats legendary boxer Manny Pacquiao by decision.

Posted on Last updated: By: Author Chris De Santiago

Yordenis Ugas Outpoints Manny Pacquiao, Retains Super Welterweight Title
FlipboardRedditWhatsAppPinterestLinkedIn

The Pac is back. Manny Pacquiao makes his return to the boxing ring. 

Pacquiao hasn’t competed in boxing since 2019 where he defeated Keith Thurman by split decision. Errol Spence Jr. was his original opponent for his comeback fight, but would unfortunately pull out of the fight due to an injury. WBA Super Welterweight Champion Yordenis Ugas would step in to save the day and play host to the legend’s return. 

Pacquiao looks to add another world title to his already illustrious collection in Las Vegas at T-Mobile Arena. 

Unfortunately for “Pac-Man”, there was a ghost in his way. 

Ugas would outwork the 42 year-old in almost every step of the way. The Philippines senator would find some success in rounds, but overall Ugas would clearly win the majority of the rounds. 

The two would battle it out for 12 long rounds as the knockout would not be in the books. 

Ugas would earn the judges favor over when the fight went the distance. 

Official result: Yordenis Ugas defeats Manny Pacquiao via unanimous decision (116-112, 115-113 and 116-112)

Check out the highlights below:

For more MMA News, Rumors and Updates follow the Red Monster on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram
FlipboardRedditWhatsAppPinterestLinkedIn
Jared Cannonier
Jared Cannonier Drops Kelvin Gastelum En Route To Unanimous Decision Win - UFC Vegas 34 Results (Highlights)
← Read Last Post