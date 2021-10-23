Logan Paul vs. Mike Tyson Reportedly Set For February 2022

The Maverick meets Iron Mike. That’s right folks, we’re in for another crazy boxing match come 2022.

A Spectacle For The Ages

26 year-old viral internet sensation Logan Paul is back to boxing after making a huge payday against Floyd Mayweather last June. The massive purse earned in his exhibition with Mayweather wouldn’t stop him from putting on the gloves once again.

The same would go for the legendary Mike Tyson.

While ‘Iron’ Mike has a lot in the bank, it does not satisfy his lust for combat. The 55 year-old makes his comeback to the squared circle after going the distance with Roy Jones Jr in 2020. His exhibition would end in a split draw.

Coming Soon

The two, who have had very different pasts, will have a go at each other in February.

The news would be first reported by Keemstar of Drama Alert.

Logan Paul vs Mike Tyson Feb 2022 !

Logan Paul vs Mike Tyson Feb 2022 ! Sources tell #DramaAlert pic.twitter.com/7B6hmEiXDg — KEEM 🍿 (@KEEMSTAR) October 23, 2021

What Sparked Tyson’s Interest

Tyson has been keeping his eyes on the Paul brothers for quite some time now. The legendary boxer has seen the steam the two pick up, especially with the millions of eyeballs watching them.

“Well, that’s the money fight,” Tyson said of Logan and Jake Paul. “Those are the fights that make the money. Those guys have 75 million people watching them.”

The influencer and the legendary boxer will look to score another huge payout in their boxing match set for February 2022. More details to come.

What do you make of Logan Paul fighting Mike Tyson?