Mike Tyson Shows Ferocious Power At 55 Years Old In Recent Training Video

Former heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson is expected to return to the ring again, for a boxing match with Lennox Lewis next month. Ahead of this fight, “Iron” Mike showed off his heavy hands in the gym.

Tyson made a comeback to the world of boxing late last year, in an exhibition match with Roy Jones Jr. which was not scored, but many felt Mike was the better fighter. This has prompted him to keep fighting, signing for a rematch with Lewis, which is slated to go down on September 18th.

Ahead of this bout, Mike was in the gym working hard to prepare, and decided to share some training footage of his progress. Posting to Instagram, the 55-year old showed off his legendary punching power while hitting mitts with his coach, looking absolutely terrifying, especially for his age.

Mike Tyson is Still a Beast

To be clear, the video here seems to be sped up a bit, as we saw in his fight with Jones that while Mike Tyson is still explosive, he is not as fast as he once was. Regardless of that, the punching power is real, and the dents in coach Rafael Cordeiro’s gear, and the fear plastered on his face.

Mike will be looking to avenge his loss to Lewis dating back to 2002, where he was knocked out in the eighth round. This was towards the end of Mike’s career, as he was only able to get one more pro boxing win before retiring, and it came in the midst of the darker part of his career where he was fouling people and losing fights.

Time will tell if Mike Tyson is able to Get a win over Lennox Lewis this time around, with both men being advanced in age. Either way, it is safe to say that Mike still packs a punch.