Logan Paul Promises to Knock Out Floyd Mayweather Jr if they Rematch

Logan Paul wants a boxing rematch against Floyd Mayweather Jr. This time; Paul is vowing to knock Mayweather out if they fight for a second time.

Mayweather vs. Paul I

As expected, Floyd Mayweather virtually toyed around with Logan Paul for eight rounds in their first encounter. On multiple occasions, Floyd was caught on video smiling for nearly the entire fight. He feinted, ducked, dodged, and threw counter punches when he felt like it. He tired out Paul, then walked him down to the ropes to prove to the world that he wasn’t concerned with Logan’s power.

Controversially, there was a moment in the fight where Mayweather allegedly knocked out Paul. But instead of letting him fall to the ground, they stood held together, clinching until the end of the round. Virtually, the fight was one-sided.

Logan Paul Promises Knockout Floyd Mayweather Jr Knockout in Rematch

However, Paul lasted the entire eight rounds when the viewing audience didn’t think it would happen. Perhaps the moral victory was enough to give him the confidence in believing he could not only defeat Floyd the second time around but that he would knock him out. He spoke about wanting a rematch to TMZ Sports.

“Let me ask you what you would rather see, Jake Paul versus Floyd, or me versus Floyd again?” Logan said. “Because, let me tell you something, if I fight Floyd again, I promise I’ll knock him out. Promise,” said Logan.

The Paul brothers are masters of marketing. Consequently, fans will never know if the knockout promise is sincere or if Logan wants another massive payday. After all, Floyd said it himself, “Some pay to see me win, some pay to see me lose, but they all pay.”

Regardless of how fans felt about his exhibition fight against Logan Paul, the event generated over 1 million pay-per-view buys. That number made the showing one of the most successful events of 2021.