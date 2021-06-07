Daniel Cormier: Logan Paul Was ‘The Winner Of The Night’ Against Floyd Mayweather

Most people watching Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul, Jake Paul not included, felt like Floyd certainly won the fight. However Daniel Cormier believes that Logan left this experience with the bigger win.

Like most of us, Cormier had a hard time wrapping his head around the fact that Showtime booked Mayweather vs Paul. Yet the former champ with a 50-0 record took on a YouTuber with a single failed pro bout.

The contest would go all 8 rounds, something that many people did not expect to happen. Although this was in large part to Logan clinching up with Floyd with every exchange, limiting the amount of strikes being thrown.

Daniel Cormier Says Logan Paul Is The Winner

The general consensus seems to be that, while the bout was not scored, if it were Logan would have lost. However former UFC champ-champ Daniel Cormier believes that Logan left the weekend as the real winner.

Speaking in a recent episode of the DC and Helwani show, the Olympic wrestler said that the fact that Logan lasted all 8 rounds made him earn respect from critics. He says that Floyd should have been able to get the finish, and the fact that he did not makes Logan look good.

“The reality is this, Floyd Mayweather, as the fight went on it looked like he actually tried to get the kid out of there, and he couldn’t really do it because Paul kept grabbing him, Paul kept holding, and Paul was able to land 8 rounds. That’s crazy,” Cormier said. “So the winner of the night, if I’m being completely honest, has to be Logan Paul because you went 8 rounds with who I believe, Daniel Cormier’s opinion, is the greatest boxer of all time. Floyd beat him up, Floyd cruised, but Floyd never hurt the kid. He should have at least knocked him down once, you know, twice, to show the level of dominance that you expect from a Floyd ‘Money’ Mayweather.”

Do you agree with Daniel Cormier about his assessment on Logan Paul? How did you score the fight with Floyd Mayweather?