Mike Tyson Willing To Die In The Ring To Achieve ‘God Status’

Nobody expected to see Mike Tyson fight again in 2020, but it happened anyway. Apparently the reason he wanted to get back to action is because he is willing to die in the ring.

In his prime, Tyson was one of the most fearsome competitors boxing has ever seen. He still carried that reputation with him into his return to action against Roy Jones Jr., last year.

The fight was highly anticipated, with Mike’s comeback at the forefront of even casual combat sports fan’s minds. All things considered, he looked good for his age en route to the fight being an unofficial draw.

Mike Tyson Wants To Fight In Dubai

Following this exhibition match, Mike Tyson made it clear that he was planning to fight again. When speaking with Brendan Schaub on a recent episode of the Food Truck Diaries, he opened up a bit about his plans.

According to Mike, Triller is expected to be putting an event on in Dubai soon. While he was planning to be at the event, he has been giving consideration to participating instead.

“We’re getting ready to go to Dubai now, and we’re getting ready to have a show there,” Tyson said. “I think I want to participate in that show instead of promote it. I want to promote it and probably participate and fight someone too.”

As far as who he wants to fight, Tyson said he was down to face anyone. Recently Evander Holyfield claimed to be in talks to fight Mike, and while the former heavyweight champ said that was true, he says this will likely not be next for him.

“I think that might happen soon,” Tyson explained. “There’s going to be guys before Evander, but Evander something that we’re going to look at in the future.”

Ready To Die In The Ring

It was surprising to initially hear that Mike Tyson was trying to fight at 54 years old. However he is still motivated to compete and has the mentality to put his all in the ring. He says this is what he was born to do.

“I’m born to do this,” Tyson said. “I’m born to do this, ’til I reach god status. I’m just born to do this man.”

When asked what would get him to god status, Mike had a concerning and somber answer.

“Dying (in the ring),” he said. “That’s real talk man. That’s real talk. I don’t even know why I became this way. This is just what it is, this is how I’m built. I don’t know why.”

These are some serious words from Mike Tyson. Obviously nobody wants to see him or anybody else die in the ring, but it is hard not to admire his devotion to competition and boxing.

Time will tell who he faces next and what kind of rules they have. However, if he keeps getting fights with similar restrictions to his last one, this should not be a problem.