Logan Paul Brought To Tears Giving Speech After Floyd Mayweather Fight (VIDEO)

Regardless of how you felt about the fight itself, it meant a lot for Logan Paul to fight Floyd Mayweather. This emotion was put on display after the fight, when the YouTuber was brought to tears in the locker room.

The elder Paul brother somehow managed to find himself in a position where he was set to fight 50-0 former champ Floyd Mayweather. This came as a shock, given Logan’s 0-1 record as a boxer, and the size and age difference between the two.

Nevertheless, the exhibition match happened, with no judges to score the fight. It was ultimately an event with a mixed review among fans, with a small handful of people thinking Logan won, but the majority of people knowing that Floyd got the better of the bizarre fight.

Logan Paul Brought To Tears After The Fight

After the fight, Logan Paul made it clear that this was the most important moment of his life. Regardless of what the critics felt, he says that the fact that he lasted 8 rounds with one of the greatest of all time was a win in itself.

The amount of emotion that he was feeling was spilled over in the locker room, when Logan was speaking to his friends and family. He was captured on video being brought to tears, while giving a speech backstage, after the fight.

“I have the best team in the world. If you contributed to my life in any way, thank you. This moment is so special to me. I don’t know where I’m going to go from here, but I know it’s going to be way up, and I couldn’t have done it without ya’ll. So thank you,” Paul said with tears in his eyes.

You can love him or hate him, but this was clearly important to Logan Paul. By going 8 rounds with Floyd Mayweather, he undeniably exceeded the expectations of many.