Logan Paul Says ‘Old Man’ Floyd Mayweather Is ‘Gonna Quit In 6’

As hard as it is to believe, this weekend we will see YouTuber turned boxer Logan Paul square up against one of the best to ever do it, in Floyd Mayweather. Ahead of the fight, Logan made it clear that he is looking for a finish.

It seemed like a joke when reports emerged to say that the elder Paul brother would be fighting Mayweather. After all, Logan is just 0-1 as a boxer, and he will be taking on a former champion with an undefeated 50-0 record.

Nevertheless, the 8-round exhibition match will be going down Sunday, June 6th on PPV. It will consist of the men wearing 10oz gloves, with no judges to score the fight or official winner announced, but with knockouts allowed.

Logan Paul Already Won

Conventional wisdom suggests that there is no chance of Logan Paul getting the better of Floyd Mayweather on Sunday night. While there will be a 30lb difference in size, the experience and technique of the former champ should be too much.

However Logan believes that he has already won, regardless of the outcome of the fight. Speaking in a recent interview, he explained that just by making this insane circus of a fight happen, he walks away victorious.

“Walking into the ring with Floyd is a success. That’s the beautiful thing about this, I already won. It’s over. You already lost Floyd, you got finessed. And imagine when I actually beat him,” Paul said.

That being said, Logan has been preparing hard for this opportunity and genuinely plans to try beating Floyd. In fact, he believes that he will be able to stop the former champ before the final bell.

“You’re gonna quit in 6 old man,” Paul said before adding “Tune in. Ya’ll don’t want to miss this moment. The question is going to be where were you when Logan Paul beat Floyd Mayweather. You don’t want to miss that moment, trust me.”

Logan Paul vs Floyd Mayweather goes down Sunday, June 6th. If the YouTube does the unthinkable and is able to knock out the former champ, he is right in saying that it will be a moment remembered forever.