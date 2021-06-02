Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul To Have No Judges, Knockouts Allowed

This weekend sees an exhibition boxing match between Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul. The rules have been revealed for the event, and they are just as strange as the fight booking itself.

When it was revealed that Mayweather vs Paul was happening, combat sports fans had no idea what to think. After all, Floyd is one of the best boxers of all time, while Logan is a YouTuber with a pro boxing record of 0-1.

Nevertheless, after a brief delay, the exhibition match between these two is on, going down this weekend. It will be a non-sanctioned affair with a weight limit of 160lb for Floyd and 190lb for Logan.

Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul Rules Revealed

As the boxing match between Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul approaches, there were some questions about the ruleset for this fight, and what to expect. Now it seems that these questions have been answered.

According to reports, the exhibition match will be 8, 3-minute rounds with 12oz gloves and no headgear. However it gets strange when you realize that while no winner will be announced, they are allowing knockouts, according to referee discretion.

“Mayweather vs. Paul rules, per Florida commission: — No judges — No official winner read — Knockouts legal — KO up to ref discretion — No headgear — 12 oz. gloves — Eight 3-minute rounds”

With this fight being an exhibition one, it does make sense for the rules to be a little bit different. After all, Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr. had a somewhat similar rule set, although they did not allow knockouts.

That being said, it is a little odd to see that Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul will have no winter announced, even if one man gets knocked out. Of course, with this being the type of circus attraction that it is, these bizarre rules seem to fit right in.