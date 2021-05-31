Logan Paul Plans To KO Floyd Mayweather And ‘Not Give Floyd The Rematch’

This weekend sees one of the most unique exhibition boxing matches of all time, as undefeated former champion Floyd Mayweather takes on YouTube boxer Logan Paul. While this may not be an official bout, Logan really plans to knock Floyd out.

When the Paul brothers burst into the world of boxing, few expected them to find the type of sustained success that they have accumulated. It was certainly never expected that one of them would end up as one of the top paid boxers of the last twelve months.

However by far the most shocking aspect to this saga came when it was announced that Logan would be facing Mayweather in an 8-round exhibition. After a bit of delay, the time has come for that fight to take place, with the contest going down this Sunday, June 6th.

Logan Paul Plans To KO Floyd Mayweather

As much as this odd fight is an exhibition, things appear to be somewhat serious between Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul. After all, when Logan’s brother Jake stole Floyd’s hat at a press event, Floyd made threats to both brothers which left them with heightened security.

Ahead of the bout, Logan spoke in a promotional package called “Inside Mayweather vs Paul,” and expressed his desire to get the knockout win in this contest, exhibition or not. Moreover, he says that he will not be giving Floyd a rematch, even after he hands the boxer his first ever defeat.

“Exhibition my ass. This is an eight-round fight, three minutes each. 10-ounce gloves,” Paul said. (h/t Boxing Scene) “I’m going to knock him out and become the greatest boxer on the planet. Then I’m going to retire and not give Floyd the rematch … He doesn’t know who he’s getting in the ring with. He really thinks I’m a YouTuber. He really thinks I’m a fake fighter. I get it. Everything that I’ve portrayed online says the same thing. But we’re really about this life now. Floyd underestimating me is going to hurt him, I think. “If you think about it, this truly is one of the most special, historic events ever. You have one of the greatest boxers of our generation, fighting, uh, me.”

Will you be watching Logan Paul vs Floyd Mayweather this weekend? How do you see that fight playing out?