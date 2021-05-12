Logan and Jake Paul Heightened Security following Death Threats From Floyd Mayweather

Logan Paul may find himself having to severely pay for the consequences of the actions of his brother Jake. According to reports, Mayweather immediately went to the gym to release his anger after Jake Paul stole his hat during a promotional press conference. Now, Logan will be taking the death threats of Mayweather seriously leading up to the match.

“Gotcha Hat” Fiasco

Earlier in the month, the combat sports community set the internet ablaze after witnessing the press conference for a boxing match between Floyd Mayweather Jr and Youtube star Logan Paul. Jake Paul, who is Logan’s brother, has been making his rounds in headlines in his own right for his antics. As well as his newly found boxing career against amateur fighters and retired athletes.

During an encounter between Mayweather and Jake, Video footage showed Jake stealing the hat of Floyd during an intense staredown. For some reason, the moment went viral, as Floyd was visibly upset at the act.

Logan Paul Speaks on Floyd Mayweather Jr’s Threats

Floyd Mayweather isn’t serious about killing Logan inside of the ring. But the symbolic threat alone is enough to keep Logan on his toes. Speaking with TMZ Sports, Paul described the dangers that Mayweather made due to his brother’s actions and how it will impact how he approaches their fight on June 6th.

“Dawg, when you have a guy with the resources and the wealth that Floyd Mayweather has and the connection and the network and he’s saying s***, ‘I’mma kill that motherf***er’ — kill?! Death?! You’re gonna kill my brother over a f***ing hat?! Yo, we take that s*** seriously man!,” said Logan to TMZ.

Some conspiracy theorists believe that each event leading up to the fight is pre-determined to build the hype surrounding the battle. Since the Paul brothers are involved, everything before June 6th may be simply an opportunity to generate more business.

Nonetheless, Logan Paul will be as prepared as possible for Floyd Mayweather Jr on fight night.