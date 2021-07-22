YouTube Boxer KSI Says He Would ‘F—k Up’ Floyd Mayweather, Picks Logan Paul To Beat Mike Tyson

YouTuber and the first person to beat Logan Paul in the boxing ring, KSI has not fought since that 2019 bout. However he believes that he would be able to beat Floyd Mayweather if he were to fight the former champ.

KSI beat Paul in both men’s pro boxing debut, after they fought to a draw in an amateur fight. Since then the English YouTuber has not competed, while Logan recently faced off against 50-0 former champ Mayweather in an exhibition match.

After seeing the way Logan fared against Floyd, his former foe seems to believe he could do better. Speaking with each other on Logan’s podcast, KSI said that he feels like he could beat the 44-year old, far more convincingly than Logan.

“I mean, I’d f—k up Mayweather, but that’s another…” KSI said as his own laughter cut him off, before he added: “I feel like that’s the mentality you have to have… People will be like ‘What? KSI thinks he could beat Mayweather? Shut up,’ and then it’s like ‘Alright, cool, let’s go then,’ Then it happens and everyone’s like ‘Oh damn.'”

KSI Picks Logan Paul Over Mike Tyson

This was not the only outrageous take that KSI had while speaking to Logan. There have been a lot of rumors as to who the elder Paul brother might fight next, with one of them being the legend Mike Tyson.

KSI seems to think that Logan would be able to beat Tyson. He said that given Mike’s age, and the amount of training and Logan does, he could get the win in this fight.

“Even with you and Tyson, I think you could beat Tyson,” KSI told Paul. “Yeah, and I know a lot of people are going to be like ‘Ahh, what the f—k JJ,’ but you’ve gotta remember this isn’t Tyson who’s 18, this is Tyson who’s (55)… People don’t understand, we f—king train like boxers bro.”

What do you make of these comments from KSI? Would he stand a chance of beating Floyd Mayweather, or does Logan Paul have a better shot at beating Mike Tyson?