Mike Tyson To Return Against Lennox Lewis In September

Age is just a number. That seems to be the recurring theme for 54 year-old Mike Tyson and other formerly retired boxers.

Tyson made his highlighted comeback to the world of boxing when he took on Roy Jones Jr. last November. The Triller event with the boxing star headlining, made an estimated 1.6 million pay-per-view buys. All cashed in, Tyson is looking for yet another great pay-day at this stage in his career.

Who Will Tyson Fight Next?

While rumors circulated about a historic trilogy between him and Evander Holyfield, Tyson’s rival would go on to take another opponent for his return being Kevin McBride on June 5th. Supposedly, Holyfield and Tyson could not reach an agreement in contract negotiations.

With their courses not set for collision again, Tyson would announce another former foe for his highly-anticipated return in 2021.

“I’m going to fight Lennox Lewis,” Tyson told TMZ Sports.

Running It Back

Lewis is coming out of retirement to rematch Tyson. Lewis hasn’t fought since 2003 where he picked up a KO win over Vitali Klitschko. Before officially calling it quits in 2004, Lewis would pick up one of the biggest wins of his career in 2002 against ‘Iron Mike’ when he knocked out Tyson in the eighth round with a right cross.

This would end up being one of Tyson’s last losses before first retiring in 2005. The 55 year-old Lewis looks to go 2-0 against the 54 year-old great.

The two will run it back more than 19 years after their first fight took place. The location and place has not been announced yet for what looks to be another big day for the boxers in their old age. Tyson and Lewis will enter the ring come September.