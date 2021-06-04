Roy Jones Jr. Gives Logan Paul ‘No Chance’ To Beat Floyd Mayweather

In an event that proves to be a ‘spectacle’, famous YouTuber Logan Paul will take on the illustrious Floyd Mayweather in a boxing match this Sunday.

The betting underdog, Paul, currently sits at +650 with the oddsmakers not giving him much of a chance to win. Along with the bookies, the majority of the fans are also not planning on ‘Maverick’ to make the them any money.

No Chance

To no surprise, fellow boxers are banking on ‘Money’ Mayweather to get the job done in this unique exhibition match. One of those boxers include the great Roy Jones Jr.

“[Floyd Mayweather] is one of the greatest defensive fighters of all time…” Jones told TMZ. “That being said, I don’t give the kid a chance. Are you serious?” “[Floyd] ain’t gonna run, he can walk him down. He ain’t gotta run. He boxes. This dude [Logan Paul] doesn’t box. This dude is a YouTube sensation. Floyd boxes and when Floyd boxed, Floyd was one of the best pound-for-pound of all time. Boxers couldn’t hit him. How is a non-boxer going to hit him?

Does Size Matter?

The common question asked in the lead-up to this Showtime PPV boxing event is, will size be a factor in this fight? Those who believe Paul has a chance is because he will be weighing more than 30lbs than Mayweather on fight night. The height advantage is also one thing to consider, but not for Roy Jones Jr.

“He’s not big enough. If he was Mike Tyson size, it’d be different, but he’s not Mike Tyson size. [The upset] isn’t gonna happen.”

It looks like the former boxing world champion will not give even a slight percentage chance to Logan Paul in the lead-up to his match with Floyd Mayweather… and we can definitely see why.