John Fury, Tyson Fury’s Dad, Accepts Challenge To Fight Bodybuilder in ‘Gypsy Fight’

John Tyson Accepts Fight Challenge From 56-Year Old Bodybuilder

John Fury has been known to be outspoken from time to time, when in his son’s corner. However now he may be taking a fight himself, as he has agreed to take on a bodybuilder who has been calling him out.

Fury went after Dana White, after White made comments that Tyson Fury would lose in an MMA fight. The 55- year old challenged the UFC President to a fight himself, saying that he would be able to beat up Dana. This was something that caused a stir in the combat sports world, as daydreams of a potential fight between these two blossomed.

However someone who did not take too kindly to John’s message, was 56-year old Theo Lewis. Lewis, who is believed to be a former British bodybuilding champ, fired back at the elder Fury. Moreover he called for his own fight with John, demanding that the two square off.

Well John Fury heard this callout, and has decided to respond. In a video posted to YouTube, he accepts this challenge from Lewis, agreeing to fight him. Furthermore, he boasted himself as the best fighter in the world over 50.

“Just replying to a video I’ve just seen there. A bodybuilder wants to fight me. THAT ain’t no problem mate, don’t know you, don’t wanna know you. “But let me tell you something mate, you’re messing with John Fury here mate, and I am the best 50-odd-year-old man in the world. And I will stand on what I say mate. I’ll either fight you in the ring, which you can forget about that one pal, I’ve fought world class men in me time. LET me tell you this me old mate, I will fight you gypsy style, don’t you worry about that. “I’ve never, ever denied a challenge in my life my friend. You’ve mentioned my name, you’ve gotta fight now. I’m all over London with the boxing. Make yourself known mate and you can have it there and then, on the spur of the moment pal. But I don’t need training camps, I don’t need time to get fit, I’m 24 hours ready. I will fight you, get ahold of my agent Spencer Brown in Blackpool who’ll sort it all out. I’ll fight you anywhere you want in the UK my friend, anywhere at all. And you’ll wish you never mentioned my name pal. “Spencer Brown will be contacting your people, everybody knows me. I fear no man, let alone you. And pal, I’ve seen your sparring, you’re no good to me my mate. But listen I’ll fight you gypsy style because fighting’s too hard mate, to do for free. Let’s fight for a few quid. I know the NHS thing; God bless them they’re doing a good job trying to help everyone who’s dying. BUT you’re trying to make a name for yourself from somebody’s famous father. It’ll be the last thing you ever do mate because you know them false teeth? I’ll knock them straight through the back of your head my friend. So don’t you worry about that, you’ve gotta fight. Good day to you and God bless you as well.”

So John Fury suggests that he and Theo Lewis face off in a charity boxing match, to help raise money for the current global health crisis. However if that does not work for Theo, he is more than willing to face off in the streets. Either way, it seems these two have a beef to settle.