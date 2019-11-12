Tyson Fury Dad Wants To ‘Smash Dana White With One Punch’

John Fury Goes After Dana White After Recent Comments

Dana White has been a bit dismissive of the idea of Tyson Fury wanting to fight in MMA. As a result, Tyson’s father, John, is not very happy with the UFC President.

Fury had been making a case for a chance to try his hand at MMA. The boxing star had been flirting with the idea for some time. However, he recently ramped this up, calling for fights with UFC fighters. Moreover, he was even seen recently, training with Darren Till, and looking pretty decent.

Despite the fact that several fighters expressed interest in taking on Fury, Dana White was not enthused. Although he said he would be willing to give Tyson a shot, he did not understand why he would want it. Furthermore, he went as far as to say that Tyson would get “smashed” in the UFC.

Fury’s father heard these words from White, and was not pleased. John Fury spoke to iFL TV, responding to these criticisms of his son.

“How does he know about smashing anybody when Tyson comes from a smashing family, you know what I’m saying? When I can probably smash Dana White with one punch, you know what I’m saying? So how can he write my son off like that? You can’t write a man off with Tyson’s ability or heart or will to win, and he knows that. He’s talking stupid.”

Moreover, Fury went as far as calling for a fight with White.

“Let him talk to me like that. I’ll fight him. Match me up with him tonight, you know what I’m saying? Because I believe I’m the best 54-year-old man in the world. I’m the fittest, I know that, and I’m the best 54-year-old man on the planet. I’m going to prove it anytime, anywhere, for free or for money. So let him take that in your pipe and smoke it. I mean that, mate. Keep my son’s name out of your mouth. If it’s not good, don’t talk about him.”

Although it is not impossible that these two could box, it seems unlikely. Nevertheless, this is still entertaining to see John Fury call out Dana White like this.