Jake Paul Tells Ben Askren’s Family To Not Tune In On April 17

The fight game, at times, can be a very personal one. Comments towards a fighter’s family, friends religion etc. can be drawn into the mix. Jake Paul has continued to make comments towards Ben Askren’s family ahead of their boxing match on Triller Fight Club on April 17th.

Jake Paul has thrown some very personal shots, trying to play mental warfare on Ben Askren while also promoting the fight between the two. Paul has even DM’ed flirtatious texts to Amy Askren, Ben’s wife, over Instagram. He also followed her quite some time, being one person out of the small three users he followed on Instagram.

This would later be topped by additional comments by Paul which were fixated on Askren’s kids along with Amy Askren.

“Ben, what’s up you ugly motherf*cker,” Paul said. “You middle-aged, Dutchwoman, ugly, Napoleon Dynamite-looking ass motherf*cker. I know you’re probably sitting there right now with your little pedo smile, your little big-ass ears, your octagon-shaped head. You think this is a f*cking game. You think this is a fun payday, you think this is a way to get clout, and you might be right. But I promise April 17 will be the worst day of your f*cking life. Just as I asked Nate Robinson’s kids not to watch the fight, I will ask your kids not to do the same.”

Paul referenced NBA star Nate Robinson who he had previously knocked out cold in two rounds. This highlight would make the rounds on social media, going viral instantaneously. Paul looks to replicate it.

“Ben Askren’s kids [and] wife, please don’t watch this because your dad will be bloodied, unconscious on the f*cking canvas April 17 and I don’t want you guys to see that,” Paul continued. “You already saw him get knocked out in five seconds by Masvidal. Your kids are probably going to school getting made fun of because their dad got knocked out in five seconds and then he’s gonna get knocked out by Jake Paul so please, leave them out of this. You f*cked up, Ben, by taking this fight. “April 17, I promised to my team, my family, my brother who’s there right next to you right now, I promise to make you go down in history as the world’s worst UFC fighter. You’re dumb as f*ck, bro. April 17, I’m gonna show the world just how big of a b*tch you are. I’m gonna make you my b*tch. I f*cking promise that. And P.S., I know a good barber who can help you cut that Brillo pad off the top of your f*cking head. Peace out, guys. Logan, what’s up?”

The head of the Askren household doesn’t seem too bothered about these comments from Paul.

“He’s trying to be intimidating, but it wasn’t very intimidating,” Askren said. “I’ve spent the last decade of my life getting in there who are real killers. With four-ounce gloves who could kick me or knee me or elbow me or really do anything they want, so the fact that he could just punch me, that’s pretty easy comparatively.” “I think in his head he’s convinced himself of a narrative that’s gonna take place and he has to say things to make himself feel good and stuff,” Askren continued. “But yeah, very, very little of that was true. My kids have a great life, they’re so happy.”