Jake Paul vs Ben Askren Boxing Match Set For April 17th

After weeks of bouncing around between various opponents, Jake Paul apparently has his next fight scheduled. He will be taking on Ben Askren in a professional boxing match in just under three months.

Paul and Askren have been at each other’s throats for some time now, with the pair each trading shots with each other. Ben was one of the many targets of Jake’s YouTube video where he attacked all kinds of people in the sport.

There were even rumors that a fight between the two was going to take place. However in the end, it was reported that this was nowhere near a done deal, and many were vocal about the fact that they felt this to be a bad matchup for Askren.

Jake Paul vs Ben Askren Is Official

Now it seems that the rumors have come true, as reports have indicated that Jake Paul vs Ben Askren is official. The professional boxing match is set to take place on April 17th on Triller, at a location that has not been decided.

“Jake Paul will fight Ben Askren in an eight-round pro boxing match on April 17, per Triller founder Ryan Kavanaugh. The fight will serve as the main event of the next Triller Fight Club card. Location TBD. Done deal.”

This news was then confirmed by Jake himself, who posted to social media to hype up the event. The 2-0 boxer provided a little bit of context about Ben, while still assuring his fans that he will knock out the Olympic wrestler.

“It’s official 🙂 Representing the UFC Mr. Napoleon Dynamite look-alike @benaskren finally accepted the fight,” Paul wrote. He is a two-time NCAA champion, a world champion in two different global mixed martial arts organizations and has less losses on his record than Conor Mcgregor, yet, I’m still going to knock him out faster than Masvidal did… Some MMA guys think because they throw punches they know how to box. I shocked the world when I knockout an NBA superstar athlete, but some people still complained that he’s not a real fighter… So now I’m giving the people what they want by taking on a real fighter… After I add Ben to my knockout meme collection, what can anybody say? @triller Fight Club. April 17th. 82 days. The countdown starts now. Be ready.”

Askren even responded to this message with a jab of his own, aimed at Jake Paul’s questionable status as a fighter.

“Its cute that Jake thinks he is a real fighter, Im gonna beat him up April 17,” he wrote on Twitter.

Who do you think wins this boxing match between Jake Paul and Ben Askren?