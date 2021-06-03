Rapper Ice-T Says If Logan Paul Tries To KO Floyd Mayweather ‘It Could Get WIld’

We recently learned that part of the bizarre ruleset of the exhibition match between Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul does allow for knockouts. However rapper Ice-T believes that if Logan tries to make that happen, it might not go well for him.

This Sunday, June 6th, one of the greatest boxers of all time will be taking on a YouTuber with an 0-1 boxing record. As much as they may seem like the plot of a cheesy movie from the 80’s, it is the real-life exhibition match between Mayweather and the elder Paul brother.

This bout seemed to come out of nowhere, and was even delayed for a brief time. However the 8-round affair will be happening, with no judges to score the fight, and no official winner announced.

Ice-T Says Things Could Get Crazy

As bizarre as this fight may be, in terms of merit in the world of combat sports, it is something that has the attention of all kind of people. Included in that list, is rapper and actor Ice-T, who will be watching the action this Sunday night.

Speaking to SirusXM, the rapper reflected on the time he shot Logan Paul during an episode of Law and Order SVU. He then goes on to discuss the fight, and says that if Logan tries to knock Floyd out, it may backfire on him.

“Here’s the thing I’m concerned with. When (Logan Paul) fights Floyd Mayweather, I don’t think Floyd Mayweather is necessarily going to go hard. I think he may go hard. I think he would love to try to knock Floyd Mayweather out,” Ice-T said. “That could turn into a very interesting situation, regardless of what they said in the back room. ‘Hey we’re just going to go out here and give a demonstration and stuff,’ this guy is that kind of cat that would be like ‘F—k that, I’m going to try to knock this dude out,’ for the fame. So it could get wild, because I don’t think he’s going to try to stick to the script, if there is a script.”

What do you make of this opinion from Ice-T? How do you see Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul going down?