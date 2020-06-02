The world is immensely complicated right now, in the wake of the death of George Floyd. Now boxing great Floyd Mayweather has offered his assistance to George’s family during this difficult time.

It has been just over a month since Minneapolis police allegedly caused the death of 59-year old George Floyd. This has resulted in a ton of tension throughout the nation, as riots and protests have broken out throughout the country. This has even caused various fighters to stop vandalism, protest, or try to keep the peace.

Now another member of the combat sports community is doing his part to help out during this tough time. According to reports, world champion boxer Floyd Mayweather has stepped up to cover the costs of the funeral for George Floyd. It was not something he wanted to bring attention to, but his manager Leonard Ellerbe confirmed the rumors.

“He’ll probably get mad at me for saying that, but yes, (Mayweather) is definitely paying for the funeral,” he said. “Floyd has done these kind of things over the last 20 years.”

This is a massively kind gesture from Floyd, without a doubt. It can be said with a fair degree of certainty, that George’s family has been having a wild time since the tragic loss of their family member, and the subsequent media storm. It must be at least some level of relief to know that this will be taken care of.

There have been some pretty big critics of some of the things Floyd Mayweather has done over the years, and rightfully so. However this is not the first time that he has done something to this effect. Nevertheless it is important to note the times that he goes above and beyond to support the culture in a time of need.