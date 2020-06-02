Black Lives Matter. Especially to UFC Middleweight champion Israel Adesanya. In response to the inhumane killing of George Floyd by police in Minneapolis, the entire world is in a state of turmoil. Some cities have remained peaceful throughout their entire protesting process. However, others have begun to riot and loot various businesses, while destroying landmarks. Adesanya addressed the state of the culture by giving a speech as a speaker during a rally in his hometown of Auckland, New Zealand.

Listen to Adesanya Deliver the Speech Below

Adesanya gave a very impressive and powerful speech about the protests going on around the world. Furthermore, he was vocal about his experiences as a man growing up with African descent.

The CHAMP @stylebender addresses the Auckland #BlackLivesMatter march earlier today. GO OFF KING 👑 pic.twitter.com/8q7Rs3uGK2 — ISOALATION 2020 ☣ (@isoakavakimotu) June 1, 2020

“I’m pissed off. Wait, hold up. How many of you walk into a store and have to put your hands behind your back just so they don’t think you’re stealing? How many of you walk down the street and have to kind of smile and try to make you see the person who already is scared of you, you make them feel comfortable,” said Adesanya. I just moved to a spot,” said Izzy. “I’m at the top. I go in the elevator, three times already I’ve had to have racist, sacred white people jump when they see me, so I smile at them. So now I gotta go to the side and let them walk through just so they don’t get scared when they see me. “Why? Because I’m black. Just because I’m black. What did I do? I didn’t have a choice. If I had a choice, I’d still be black.”

Adesanya Addresses the Crowd During the Conversation

Adesanya continued his speech. He addressed the many allies of other races he saw in the crowd that stood tall in supporting equality.

“We’ve been talking for so long, we’ve been marching for so long, but it’s not about us now. Shoutout to all the white people, all the people of different races being here, because we need you,” continued Adesanya. We need you to speak up. We need you to say something, because like he said, I’m sick and tired of seeing those face get killed because, guess what, I see myself in them. And it’s heartbreaking. man. I’m pissed off.”

Making an Impact

Hopefully, Adesanya’s powerful speech was a wake-up call to all those who have elected to stay silent during these troubled times. If everyone is able to peacefully rally together, maybe some real change can happen. And, it’s great to see the change spark from one of MMA’s very own.