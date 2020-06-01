Jon Jones Snatches Spray Paint From ‘Punk A–‘ Albuquerque Protesters

Jon Jones Stops Teenagers From Spray Painting Albuquerque In George Floyd’s Memory

There can be no denying how tricky things are in the world right now, to say the least. However Jon Jones was able to take a minute away from negotiations with the UFC, to do what he felt necessary in his home community.

The current condition in the United States is volatile at best. As things were starting to return to normal flowing the global health crisis, the alleged murder of George Floyd by police has pushed the Black Lives Matter movement to it’s boiling point. Now, in various cities across the country, people are protesting, rioting, and looting to show that they are fed up with these perceived injustices.

Apparently some of this discourse was going down in Albuquerque, New Mexico, where UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Jon Jones resides. He was seen on his Instagram recently, taking matters into his own hands. He did this by confiscating spray paint cans from some teenagers on the streets, while posting a message of frustration with how some people have been handling this situation.

“Is this s–t even about George Floyd anymore?!? Why the f–k are you punk a– teenagers destroying our cities!?? 🤬🤬 As a young black man trust me I’m frustrated as well but this is not the way, we are starting to make a bad situation worse. If you really got love for your city (505), protect your s–t. All you old heads need to speak up, call your young family members and tell them to come home tonight.”

Obviously this is a hot button issue, and an unbelievably complicated situation. Regardless it is nice to see Jon Jones using his influence to help out the best that he can.