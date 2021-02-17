Canelo Alvarez Plans To Retire At 37 Years Old, Locked In For Unification Bout

As he looks to establish himself as the best fighter in the super-middleweight division, Canelo Alvarez continues his journey at 168lbs against the Turk Avni Yildirim.

Alvarez’s journey at 168lbs started with a unanimous decision victory over Callum Smith. Alvarez dominated Smith for 12 straight rounds and came close to finishing him.

After will try to capitalize on this brilliant performance by defending his WBC and WBA titles for the first time in two weeks. If he’s successful, he’ll most likely move on to a title unification bout against Billy Joe Saunders.

As he enters a new chapter of his career, the 30 years old superstar talked to the Mexican journal TUDN about what the future holds for him.

” No more 175lbs. Eddy (Reynoso) told me that I give up too many advantages at this weight class. We’re entirely focused on winning these titles (168lbs).”

Alvarez was then asked about his longevity in boxing and how long he plans on competing professionally.

“Six or seven years, that’s what we’re thinking. We’ll see but six or seven years is more than enough to accomplish what I wan to do.” He then added, “The truth is it’s been long enough, and I’m ready to fight. I’m very happy about the new promoters for my fights. I feel happy and I’m very motivated about fighting in Miami.”

Whatever happens next for Alvarez, he’s already cemented his legacy as one of the greatest to ever do it. If he manages to unify the titles at 168lbs, a third fight against Gennady Golovkin could be in the works for 2022.