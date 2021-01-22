Canelo Alvarez Signs With Matchroom Boxing, Plans To Fight Billy Joe Saunders In May

Saul Canelo Alvarez is without a doubt the biggest star in Boxing today. The 30 years old Mexican had previously signed a multi-million dollar deal with DAZN. He’s now signed to Matchroom Boxing who also manages the unified heavyweight champion, Anthony Joshua.

Matchroom’s Eddie Hearn announced the news on his Twitter account.

It is an absolute honour to agree a two fight promotional deal with pound for pound no.1 @canelo – I look forward to some incredible nights ahead! @caneloteam 🇲🇽 pic.twitter.com/LSN6S3QdiA — Eddie Hearn (@EddieHearn) January 21, 2021

Alvarez’s latest fight was against the dangerous Callum Smith for the WBA and WBC super-middleweight titles. Alvarez put on a clinic against Smith, backing up the bigger man and dominating him from head to toe during the entire fight.

He won by unanimous decision and many experts thought that he could’ve finished Smith if he really wanted to.

His next fight will be a title defense against the WBC mandatory contender, Avni Yildirim (21-2) on February 27th. This is a quick turnaround for Alvarez considering he just fought Callum Smith in December.

This could be motivated by the fact that he only fought once in 2020 due to his legal battles with DAZN and the COVID-19 pandemic.

While he’s no longer tied to them, Alvarez’s next two fights will still be streaming on DAZN. These fights could include a title unifying bout against the WBO super-middleweight champion Billy Joe Saunders (30-0) on Cinco de Mayo (May 8th).

While Yildirim is a good fighter and worthy of a shot at the belt, Saunders is by far the most exciting match-up.

He was scheduled to face Alvarez in May of last year but the fight was canceled due to COVID-19. Now that they are both under the same management, making the fight happen seems like a formality. Saunder’s last fight was a title defense against Martin Murray in December. He is considered to be Alvarez’s toughest test in the division.

If Alvarez wins both fights, it wouldn’t be surprising to see him fight a third time in 2021. The IBF super-middleweight champion Caleb Plant might be on his radar. And if that doesn’t happen, a third fight against Gennady Golovkin isn’t out of the question.